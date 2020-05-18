UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Condoles Ahmed Al Haj Al Habroush On Death Of His Mother

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid condoles Ahmed Al Haj Al Habroush on death of his mother

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has extended his condolences to Ahmed Al Haj Abdullah Al Habroush on the death of his mother.

During a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and provide her family with patience.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Family

Recent Stories

Islamabad Mayor approaches IHC for restoration of ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs:Strategic plan to curb corona

27 minutes ago

Libya's GNA Prosecution Formally Accuses Two Russi ..

23 minutes ago

Amin asks tiger force volunteers to create awarene ..

23 minutes ago

Civil society demand free health cover to disabled ..

23 minutes ago

US President honors Pakistani girl for donating co ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.