Mohammed bin Rashid condoles Ahmed Al Haj Al Habroush on death of his mother

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has extended his condolences to Ahmed Al Haj Abdullah Al Habroush on the death of his mother.

During a phone call, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and provide her family with patience.