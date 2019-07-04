Mohammed bin Rashid condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Khalid Al Qasimi

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has offered his condolences to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the loss of his son Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visited the mourning majlis at Al Badee Palace on Thursday evening, where he expressed his heartfelt condolences and sorrow to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on the death of the young Sheikh, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise, and grant his family peace and solace.

Also present at the mourning majlis were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, along with Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and a number of Sheikhs, and mourners.