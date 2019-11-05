Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on winning chairmanship of WIPA

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Dubai Investment Development Agency, DUBAI FDI, for winning the chairmanship of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies, WIPA, from 2019 to 2021.

While briefed by Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO of Dubai FDI, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, commended the achievement and praised the efforts of national establishments in promoting the UAE, adding that this achievement further reflects the confidence of the business community in the country.

DUBAI FDI will be the President of the new Steering Committee that will lead the global FDI body from 2019 to 2021. Investment Promotion Agencies, IPAs, from 49 countries and cities attending WAIPA’s General Assembly meeting held in Warsaw, Poland on 7th October, voted by direct ballot to select the candidate for the WAIPA Steering Committee Presidency for the first time. The vote for the two vice-presidency and regional directorship positions was held by secret ballot. WAIPA’s General Assembly meetings and the 24th World Investment Conference are being held in Warsaw, as part of a week-long agenda, from 7 to 10 October, 2019.

DUBAI FDI has been working closely with WAIPA members over the years to enhance cooperation, regional integration and capacity building. As a WAIPA Steering Committee member, DUBAI FDI was elected as Regional Director for the middle East and North Africa, MENA, region from 2013 to 2016, and later as Vice President for the 2017 – 2018 period. As elected President for 2019-2021, DUBAI FDI is the first Sub-National IPA to lead the global FDI body.

WAIPA’s objectives include promoting and developing understanding and cooperation amongst investment promotion agencies; strengthening information-gathering systems, promoting the efficient use of information and facilitating access to data sources; sharing country and regional experiences in attracting foreign investment and enhancing outward investments; assisting investment promotion agencies in advising their respective governments on the formulation of appropriate investment promotion policies and strategies; and facilitating access to technical assistance and promoting training of investment promotion agencies.