Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Gender Balance Index winners

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated the winners of the third edition of the Gender Balance Index and commended Emirati women’s valuable contributions to the sustainable development and prosperity of the UAE over the past fifty years.

His Highness emphasised that women’s equal participation was one of the pillars on which the nation was founded, and continues to be a value reinforced through legislative reforms, progressive policymaking, and strong institutions that work to further embed women's central role in shaping the UAE’s future.

The UAE Gender Balance Council has announced the winners of the third edition of the Gender Balance Index.

The third edition of the federal government's Gender Balance Index features winners in four categories: Best Personality Supporting Gender Balance, Best Federal Organisation Supporting Gender Balance, Best Initiative Supporting Gender Balance, and a new category, Best Banking and Financial Sector Institution Supporting Gender Balance.

H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said, "Since the establishment of the UAE, women have been supported through pioneering legislation and initiatives that promote gender balance."

She also highlighted that the gender balance agenda is a national priority and that the UAE has achieved significant progress in a short time to ensure both women and men are empowered, given equal opportunities to participate in the nation’s development process and achieve success.

She expressed her pride in the country's high ranking in global gender balance reports, adding that these achievements have been made possible by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the unwavering support extended by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF.

The first category of the Index recognises individuals who have played an instrumental role in their institutions’ gender balance achievements. H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs was named the winner in this category for his tireless efforts in providing women with a positive and supportive work environment in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

In the best banking and financial sector institution supporting gender balance category, twelve banking and financial institutions in the UAE were nominated. Standard Chartered Bank was named the winner in this category after the bank achieved the highest ranking in five evaluation criteria: supporting global sustainability indicators in the field of gender balance; realising the institution’s vision by fostering an overall culture of gender balance; employing gender balance to empower human resources; ensuring balance when providing services to customers; and the governance of gender balance enablers.

The Index’s second category recognises the best federal organisation that supports gender balance. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure was named the winner in this category at the ministerial level while the Federal Demographic Council won the award at the agency/establishment level.

The best initiative supporting gender balance award recognises best practices, projects, policies, and legislation that enhance and support gender balance on a national level. The Ministry of Health and Prevention won the award in this category in recognition of its decision to include cervical cancer vaccinations, HPV, within the National Immunisation Programme. The vaccine is administered in two doses to schoolgirls aged 13 and 14 who are in the 8th grade.