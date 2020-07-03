UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Congratulates Newly Married Emiratis With Simple Wedding Parties

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates newly married Emiratis with simple wedding parties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has surprised dozens of newly married Emiratis who organised simple and low-cost wedding parties in their homes as a result of COVID-19 pandemic with special greeting cards signed by him.

At a time when wedding parties have witnessed a new culture and became simpler and affordable with costs that focused on priorities and the happiness of families, relatives and friends, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid decided to congratulate his sons and daughters and stressed that the true value of marriage aims at building a coherent, interconnected UAE family which is filled with love and synergy.

Simplicity deepens all values of marriage and is greater than the variables and circumstances, he added.

The Federal Youth Authority, through its digital platforms, has surveyed point of views of around 5,000 Emirati male and female youths on social media platforms about the future of marriage, where more than 90 per cent of the participants expressed their support and tendency towards simple celebrations, and the importance of focussing on values and principles that establish a successful marriage and build a coherent family.

