Mohammed Bin Rashid Congratulates Top High-school Achievers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 09:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today congratulated top high school achievers of the current academic year.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed called Yasmin Mahmoud Abdullah Mohammed Ali, who finished first in the Elite Stream at Rashidiya High School in Dubai, to congratulate her.

“I spoke with Yasmin Mahmoud Abdullah and congratulated her on securing first place in the elite stream at high school. We congratulate all the graduates and their parents. We congratulate the nation for the graduation of a new batch of its sons and daughters. We pray to God to grant success to all and to protect our sons and daughters and safeguard their home country for them," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The UAE Vice President seized the opportunity to thank the teachers and the Ministry of Education officials: "We also thank the teachers and all those in charge of the education sector for their dedication during the school year. We are hopeful for a better and more lovely academic year ahead, Inshallah."

Yasmine, an Emirati student, took first place in all academic levels. She speaks Arabic, English, and German. She wants to major in electrical engineering and previously attended the Dual Credit Programme at Khalifa University and the University of Sharjah. She was also nominated for the the Founder Leader's Award and recognised during the closing ceremony.

