Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the UAE Paralympic team on winning three medals (gold, silver and bronze) at the 16th Summer Paralympic Games, which concluded earlier this week in Tokyo, Japan, and saw the participation of 4,400 athletes representing 163 countries.

His Highness said the success of the Paralympic champions is a source of pride for the UAE, as they managed to raise the country’s flag high in the Paralympic Games. His Highness’s remarks came as he received the UAE Paralympic delegation today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

"We are proud of your achievements and the medals you have won at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. You have not only raised the UAE’s profile in the international sports arena, but have also shown that hard work, dedication and perseverance are key to success. Your accomplishments will serve as an inspiration to others seeking to achieve their goals," His Highness said.

His Highness wished members of the UAE Paralympic delegation success in their future endeavors, and called upon the team to continue working hard in order to attain more achievements in international competitions.

Members of the UAE Paralympic delegation expressed their happiness and appreciation to His Highness for receiving them and thanked him for his continuous support and guidance.

Mohamed Fadhel Al Hameli, Chairman of the UAE Paralympic Committee, thanked His Highness for his warm wishes, compliments and congratulatory remarks, adding that this gesture will further encourage the UAE Paralympian champions to double their efforts to make more achievements that will enhance the UAE’s profile in international events.

The UAE has won three medals in the Tokyo Games. Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani, 51, put UAE on the Tokyo Paralympic Games’ list of gold-medal winners after coming out on top in the men's 50m SH1 rifle competition. A two-time world champion, Al Aryani had also won gold in London in 2012, and his gold medal in Tokyo came after Mohamed Al Qayed had won bronze in the men's 100m T34 competition. Al Qayed also added the men’s 800m T34 silver to his and UAE’s medal tally.