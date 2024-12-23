Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sciences

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has congratulated Professor Omar Yaghi, Professor of Chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, for winning the Great Arab Minds Award in Natural Sciences.

In a post on X, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed praised Professor Yaghi's exceptional contributions to reticular chemistry, noting the impact of his innovations in addressing critical challenges in energy, water, and the environment.

"Professor Omar Yaghi, from Jordan, has made groundbreaking advancements in reticular chemistry, resulting in pioneering applications for pressing global challenges. He has published over 300 research papers, with more than 250,000 citations of his work. We celebrate this scientific achievement and affirm that our region is rich with minds capable of making significant contributions to human knowledge," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Great Arab Minds Higher Committee, informed Professor Yaghi of his win via video call. Al Gergawi highlighted that the award reflects Sheikh Mohammed's vision to celebrate and support exceptional Arab talent, particularly in natural sciences, as part of a broader strategy to foster innovation and excellence across the Arab world.

"Your contributions to chemistry, a field where our region once excelled, and your development of new materials to improve human lives, fill us with pride," Al Gergawi told Yaghi. "You are a shining example of Arab scientific creativity, advancing knowledge and inspiring the next generation of young Arab scientists."

Al Gergawi also encouraged researchers across the Arab region to pursue careers in scientific disciplines like chemistry, physics, and biology to lead the next wave of innovation and drive progress in foundational sciences that underpin civilisation's advancement.

Yaghi's pioneering work advanced reticular chemistry, a revolutionary field focused on linking molecular building blocks into open frameworks through strong bonds.

His research has led to the development of advanced materials, including Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) and Covalent Organic Frameworks (COFs). These innovative materials have diverse applications, addressing critical global challenges such as carbon capture, clean energy production, water harvesting, and catalysis.

Professor Yaghi's work has profoundly transformed material science, offering sustainable solutions for a better future.