Mohammed Bin Rashid Congratulates Winner Of Great Arab Minds Award In Medicine 2024
Published December 25, 2024
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that a civilisation that gave rise to medical luminaries such as Ibn Al-Nafis, Al-Zahrawi, and Ibn Sina is poised to renew its legacy of impactful contributions to the advancement of human health.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said this while congratulating Professor Yasmine Belkaid, winner of the Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2024. Professor Belkaid made exceptional global achievements in advanced scientific research and clinical studies in immunology, infectious diseases, microbiology, and tissue immunity.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “Today, we congratulate the winner of the Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2024, Professor Yasmine Belkaid from Algeria, President of the Institut Pasteur in France. She has made exceptional contributions to immunology and studies on the role of microbes in enhancing immunity and disease prevention. Professor Yasmine Belkaid has published more than 220 scientific papers on infection, immunity, microbiota, and nutrition.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid noted that pioneers in science and medical research advance human knowledge. “The Arab region continues to produce world-class doctors and surgeons, which emphasises the importance of recognising their achievements on an Arab level.”
He also called on Arab youth to draw inspiration from these extraordinary individuals and their relentless pursuit of accomplishments.
Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Great Arab Minds Higher Committee, informed Professor Belkaid of her win via video call.
Al Gergawi emphasised her contributions to immunology research and related specialised studies. “Your dedication to advancing authentic scientific research and knowledge in medical sciences has made you a role model for youth both in the region and globally."
The Great Arab Minds Award, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is a strategic Arab initiative highlighting the achievements of outstanding Arab minds, expanding their impact, and inspiring future generations to follow their example. The award spans six categories: medicine, economics, natural sciences, engineering and technology, architecture and design, and literature and arts.
The Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine for 2024 is awarded to Professor Yasmine Belkaid in recognition of her exceptional contributions to immunology. Professor Yasmine Belkaid's studies have significantly advanced the understanding of the relationship between microbes and the immune system, particularly highlighting the vital role of skin-resident microbes in enhancing immune defences. Her research demonstrated how specific skin microbes act as a frontline defence, improving immune readiness against infections.
Her work also focuses on understanding the mechanisms behind chronic diseases associated with microbiome imbalances and has contributed to the development of effective preventive and therapeutic strategies. Professor Yasmine Belkaid has published more than 220 scientific papers on infection, immunity, microbiota, and nutrition.
