Mohammed bin Rashid convenes final International Participants Meeting before opening of Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today convened Expoâ€™s sixth International Participants Meeting (IPM), the final gathering of nations, multilateral organisations, academic institutions, and corporations before Expo 2020 Dubai opens in October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "Dubai today welcomed delegates representing 173 countries and 24 international organisations at the final International Participants Meeting before Expo 2020 Dubai opens in October. The world is recovering, and we are ready to welcome 190 countries to the World's Greatest Event.'' The IPM welcomed more than 370 delegates from around the globe, demonstrating that Dubai is open for business and ready to welcome the world, following the success of the UAEâ€™s measures to tackle the global health pandemic.

The attendees, representing 173 of Expoâ€™s 190-plus participating countries and 24 participating organisations, gathered physically at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo 2020 Dubai â€“ the first event to be held at the world-class, multipurpose venue.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, said: "Today, the world has come to Expo 2020 Dubai, travelling from every corner of the planet to join us here, to share our excitement and to see first-hand our advanced state of readiness.

"We are grateful for the vision and confidence of our leadership, whose science-driven, fact-based health and safety measures have prioritised the safety and well-being of all UAE citizens, residents and visitors. Thanks to this, and your confidence in us, we are able to gather together again, to connect minds and create the future,'' he added.

"This could not have happened without the unwavering support and enthusiasm of every one of our 200-plus participants who have been by our side every step of the way.

As we approach the climax of our journey to deliver an Expo that inspires, enlightens and astonishes, our message is clear: We are ready to welcome the world.'' During the meeting, from 4 to 5 May, delegates will receive the latest updates on critical topics relating to the six-month global gathering â€“ one of the first mega-events to take place globally since the start of the pandemic. These include operations, security, city readiness, marketing and communications, and programming, as well as the stringent measures being taken, in line with the UAEâ€™s wider efforts, to ensure the health and well-being of Expoâ€™s workforce, participants and visitors.

Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), said: "World Expos provide us with a global platform for modern multilateralism, bringing together countries, international organisations, businesses, NGOs, researchers and citizens, so that everyone can play a role in creating solutions and overcoming challenges.

"For tens of millions of people, here in the UAE, in the middle East and globally, Expo 2020 Dubai will be the occasion for the world to come together, to truly engage with questions of universal importance and to develop innovative solutions to our global problems. In Dubai, by connecting minds, we will create a better future.'' The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region will run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, coinciding with the 50-year anniversary of the founding of the UAE. It is inviting visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as they discover life-changing innovations that will have a meaningful, positive impact on both people and planet.