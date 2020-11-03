UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Dedicates Flag Day Celebrations To COVID-19 Frontline Heroes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 08:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has dedicated the celebrations of the Flag Day to the heroes at the forefront of the nation’s fight against COVID-19.

His Highness hoisted the UAE flag at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. The event was organised by the Watani Al Emarat Foundation under the theme ‘Proud of You’.

On November 3rd, the country celebrates UAE Flag Day. It marks the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "Flag Day this year is an opportunity to celebrate the solidarity displayed by society and the spirit of giving and cooperation that has helped the country mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

"We extend our gratitude to those at the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. We deeply appreciate their efforts and dedication. We also thank the volunteers who contributed to help ensure the welfare of various communities."

"The citizens and residents of the UAE have set an example for solidarity and giving. They have demonstrated their love for this country and worked with a strong sense of team spirit to overcome challenges so that we can renew our development efforts and progress towards a bright future," His Highness added.

The event at the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences was attended by Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, and representatives of various entities.

