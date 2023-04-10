Close
Mohammed Bin Rashid Directs Disbursement Of Salaries For Federal Government Employees On 17th April

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salaries for federal government employees on 17th April

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2023) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the salaries of Federal government employees will be disbursed on Monday, April 17th

The directive has been issued on the occasion of the upcoming Eid Al Fitr, reflecting His Highness's commitment to facilitating federal government employees in meeting the needs of their families and ensuring that they have all the necessary resources and arrangements for the holiday.

