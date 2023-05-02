UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Directs Dispatch Of Urgent Humanitarian Aid To Sudanese Displaced Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid directs dispatch of urgent humanitarian aid to Sudanese displaced citizens

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed the dispatch of urgent humanitarian aid to the brotherly Sudanese displaced citizens affected by the recent conflict in their country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed that the UAE is always keen to support its brotherly countries. His Highness stressed the depth of the bilateral relations between the UAE and the Sudan, and the cultural and historical ties between both countries.

The aid will be delivered in the form of food and ration parcels through the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to the most affected groups of Sudanese displaced citizens.

Since its establishment, the UAE has been keen to make humanitarian and development assistance as an essential part of its foreign relations. The UAE has topped the global lists of the largest donors in the field of official development assistance (ODA) in comparison to its national income.

The MBRGI humanitarian, social and development initiatives and entities are primarily devoted to supporting and empowering vulnerable and disadvantaged communities around the world. The foundation’s entities and initiatives also support vital societal sectors and develop practical and innovative solutions to address cultural, knowledge, economic, social, health, environment and humanitarian challenges in the region and the world.

