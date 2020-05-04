UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Directs Government To Develop Strategy For Post COVID-19 Era

Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, gave instructions to develop a national strategy for the post-COVID-19 era. His Highness called on the ministers, undersecretaries, members of the executive councils and experts to collaborate to produce the strategy and establish short-term and long-term policies to reactivate the economic activities in the country.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed on the importance of inviting local, regional and international experts to participate in brainstorming sessions and workshops to analyse the situation and produce applicable solutions. He ordered that an emergency plan be developed to increase the productivity and competitiveness of the medical industries sector as part of preparation for the post-COVID-19 era in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's comments came during a video conference meeting of the Cabinet, which was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The meeting approved a number of decisions and legislations that aim at developing the Federal government work and the establishment of framework for a comprehensive strategy for post COVID-19 era.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "a whole new world is waiting for us and this new world needs new tools and new priorities. Our country will be ready and we will recover very soon".

His Highness added that "Our national priorities need to reviewed to cope with the post-COVID-19 world Our financial and human resources need to be redirected to strengthen our medical, food and economic security through new programmes and project. Preparing for the post-COVid-19 is preparing for a new future that no one predicted a few months ago".

"New teams are required to work faster, more thoroughly and more responsively to the fast-changing daily developments," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Intensive government meetings will be held to discuss new changes and identify development goals and agenda for the upcoming period, the Vice-President said.

