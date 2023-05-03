UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Directs Support Of Sudanese People Stranded In UAE And Providing Their Needs

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid directs support of Sudanese people stranded in UAE and providing their needs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed the support of Sudanese people stranded in the country due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and providing their needs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed directed the immediate support and follow-up of the Sudanese people stranded in the UAE, providing them with health care and shelter, in addition to working with all the competent authorities to ensure their safe return to their country at a later date.

