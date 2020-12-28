UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Directs To Extend Tourist Visa For One Month Without Government Fees As Some Countries Close Airports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to extend tourist visa for one month without government fees as some countries close airports

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has directed to extend tourist visa for all nationalities for one additional month without any government fees as some states have temporarily closed their airports and restricted travel movement.

The decision comes to relax measures for visitors coming to the UAE from around the world to spend end-of-the-year celebrations with their families.

All government departments have been directed to facilitate the measures for all UAE tourists and visitors in consideration of the ongoing global circumstances, and to cooperate with all authorities concerned to ensure the comfort and safety of all UAE's visitors.

