Mohammed bin Rashid, Emirates Rulers condole Sultan of Oman

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, paid their condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman on the demise of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid arrived in Muscat this afternoon, and was also accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the late leader in peace.

Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly appointed Sultan and the people of Oman continued progress and prosperity.