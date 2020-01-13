UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid, Emirates Rulers Condole Sultan Of Oman

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid, Emirates Rulers condole Sultan of Oman

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, paid their condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman on the demise of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid arrived in Muscat this afternoon, and was also accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the late leader in peace.

Sheikh Mohammed wished the newly appointed Sultan and the people of Oman continued progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Ajman Oman Rashid Muscat Progress Saud

Recent Stories

83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered at home i ..

8 minutes ago

PCB chairman to meet BCB Chairman in UAE

15 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler receives Saudi Minister of Islamic Aff ..

16 minutes ago

Bismah, Muneeba steer PCB Challengers to eight-wic ..

21 minutes ago

5th Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis ..

26 minutes ago

Missed tax targets to result in adjustments: Mian ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.