UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Enacts New DIFC Intellectual Property Law

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts new DIFC Intellectual Property Law

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, enacted a new DIFC Intellectual Property Law, Law No. 4 of 2019, Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, the world’s eighth ranked international financial centre and the number one financial hub in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region, has announced.

The newly-enacted law compliments the DIFC’s commitment to international best practice, with the Intellectual Property Law aiming to govern the enforcement of intellectual property rights in the Centre, which will enable DIFC entities to protect their intellectual property rights within the DIFC and create a safe environment for creativity and innovation within the Centre. The proposed Law covers Patents, Utility Certificates, Industrial Designs and Drawings, Copyright, Trademarks, Trade Names and Trade Secrets in line with international treaties and best practices.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, "One of our top priorities in DIFC is to ensure our stakeholders and businesses have the appropriate regulatory environment to operate in or from the Centre. In line with our positioning as a regional hub for innovation and creativity, the new enacted law will re-affirm our commitment to continuously enhancing our legislative infrastructure in order to give leading global institutions, start-ups and individuals the certainty and freedom they need to innovate with confidence and develop creative solutions within the MEASA region, through Dubai.

"

The new Intellectual Property Law, which will come into effect on 21 November 2019, key aspects include: recognition of the UAE registered Trademarks, Patents, Utility Certificates, Industrial Designs and Drawings; the rights afforded to each type of intellectual property rights and the limitations to such protection; determining ownership of Patent and Copyright in employment relations; creation of the office of the Commissioner of Intellectual Property who is responsible for the administering the proposed Law, resolve disputes and impose fines; sanctions and remedies for intellectual property infringement; and jurisdiction of the Commissioner of Intellectual Property and the DIFC Court in infringement cases.

The new law was subject to substantial research and global benchmarking, as well as thorough public consultation, which helped shape the law to ensure that the DIFC remains the most sophisticated and business-friendly Common Law jurisdiction in the region.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Governor UAE Dubai Rashid Middle East Hub November 2019 From Best Top Asia Court Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development allots US$9 million ..

5 minutes ago

ADNOC embarks on one of the largest predictive mai ..

6 minutes ago

Meesha's witness says he didn’t see any act of h ..

11 minutes ago

Karakoram needs attention of researchers, students ..

2 minutes ago

Asian body secretary to visit Pakistan on Nov 27

2 minutes ago

Sri Lankan government to dissolve after vote debac ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.