Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Dubai Academic Health Corporation, amends DHA law

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Law No. (13) of 2021 establishing the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and Law No. (14) of 2021 amending some clauses of Law No. (6) of 2018 pertaining to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

According to Law No. (13), the Dubai Academic Health Corporation aims to advance health services in Dubai through a new academic system that integrates healthcare, medical education and scientific research. The Corporation aims to improve the efficiency, quality and accessibility of Dubai’s healthcare services in accordance with the highest standards and best practices. It will also seek to strengthen Dubai’s leadership in academic education and scientific research in the fields of medicine and health sciences, as part of the broader strategy to strengthen the knowledge economy.

The other key goals of the Corporation include attracting and retaining medical and research talent, enhancing Emiratisation in various healthcare fields and providing a supportive environment for scientific and clinical research. It will also work to enhance the capabilities of Dubai’s healthcare sector to prevent and treat diseases and epidemics.

The Dubai Academic Health Corporation is tasked with managing and operating health facilities including hospitals, Primary healthcare centres, specialised care centres, medical fitness centres, and public health and occupational health centres, either directly or through contracted third parties. The Corporation will provide curative and preventive healthcare services and medical fitness and occupational health examination services across Dubai and in special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Furthermore, the Corporation will develop the services and programmes of its health facilities so that they can obtain international certifications.

It will also develop educational and professional programmes for healthcare personnel and promote strategic public-private sector partnerships to meet its objectives.

The establishment of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation will contribute to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for medical and life sciences, a healthcare and medical tourism destination and a leading centre for medical education, research and scientific innovation.

According to the Law, the following entities will integrate and form the new Corporation once the Law is issued and published in the Official Gazette: DHA’s Dubai Healthcare Corporation, including the hospitals and organisational units under it; the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; Dubai Dental Hospital; Al Jalila Foundation; Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, and any other entities mandated to be part of the Corporation as per legislations issued by the Ruler of Dubai. The above entities will retain their legal status as specified in the legislations and regulations governing their activities for a period of six months starting from the date of issuance of the Law.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed also issued Law No. (14) of 2021 amending clauses (2), (5), (6), (9), (10), and (11) of Law No. (6) of 2018 pertaining to the Dubai Health Authority. The amendments replace the clauses in the original Law relating to DHA’s objectives and tasks and the responsibilities of DHA’s Director-General, subsidiaries and executive team.

Clauses (7) and (8) of Law No. (6) of 2018 will be annulled, in addition to any legislation that may contradict this law.

Law No. (13) and Law No. (14) of 2021 are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.