UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishes Higher Committee For Government Sector Development In Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee for Government Sector Development in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Decree No. (29) of 2020 establishing the Higher Committee for Government Sector Development in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai will chair the Committee and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum will be the Vice Chairman.

The Committee also includes the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Finance, the Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Secretary-General of Dubai’s Supreme Legislation Committee.

The Decree supports the government in achieving strategic objectives including enhancing the governance of government entities in Dubai, ensuring the emirate’s strategic sectors are structured to maximise efficiency, strengthening the performance and resilience of government organisations, streamlining the responsibilities of government departments, enhancing cooperation between government entities and optimising the utilisation of government resources.

The Committee is tasked with approving the vision and the strategic objectives of the government sector development project under the supervision of the Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai; ensuring the project is progressing according to approved timelines and plans; aligning the project with the government’s priorities and objectives; and approving the project plan and execution phases, the roles and responsibilities of subcommittees and teams, and the project’s budget.

The Decree obligates all Dubai Government departments to fully cooperate with the Committee, and its subcommittees and teams, and provide them information, statistics and documents on request.

The Chairman of the Higher Committee for Government Sector Development will issue all the bylaws required to implement this Decree. The Decree annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. The Decree is active from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget UAE Dubai Rashid 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

21 minutes ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

21 minutes ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservati ..

1 hour ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 1,001 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.