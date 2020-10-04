Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee for Government Sector Development in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Decree No. (29) of 2020 establishing the Higher Committee for Government Sector Development in Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai will chair the Committee and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum will be the Vice Chairman.

The Committee also includes the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Finance, the Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Secretary-General of Dubai’s Supreme Legislation Committee.

The Decree supports the government in achieving strategic objectives including enhancing the governance of government entities in Dubai, ensuring the emirate’s strategic sectors are structured to maximise efficiency, strengthening the performance and resilience of government organisations, streamlining the responsibilities of government departments, enhancing cooperation between government entities and optimising the utilisation of government resources.

The Committee is tasked with approving the vision and the strategic objectives of the government sector development project under the supervision of the Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai; ensuring the project is progressing according to approved timelines and plans; aligning the project with the government’s priorities and objectives; and approving the project plan and execution phases, the roles and responsibilities of subcommittees and teams, and the project’s budget.

The Decree obligates all Dubai Government departments to fully cooperate with the Committee, and its subcommittees and teams, and provide them information, statistics and documents on request.

The Chairman of the Higher Committee for Government Sector Development will issue all the bylaws required to implement this Decree. The Decree annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. The Decree is active from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.