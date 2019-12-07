UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Exempts Financially Distressed Citizens From Housing Loans Repayment

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has ordered the exemption of financially distressed citizens, whose monthly income is below AED15,000 and families of deceased citizens, from repaying the remainder of housing loans to the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.

The order by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum aims to alleviate the financial burdens of financially distressed families, which reflects positively on the social and economic stability of the families.

