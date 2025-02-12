Mohammed bin Rashid, Georgian Prime Minister discusses bilateral relations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025.

The meeting took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The meeting, attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors and expanding the strategic partnership between the UAE and Georgia.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Kobakhidze discussed advancing economic, trade, and investment ties, and reviewed key topics on the agenda of the WGS, which gathers global leaders and decision-makers to promote international collaboration in addressing shared challenges.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the Georgian prime minister and his delegation, emphasising the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Georgia across various sectors to support their shared aspirations and mutual interests.

He also praised Georgia’s participation in the WGS, which serves as a major platform for exchanging expertise, discussing future policies and strategies, and exploring innovative solutions aimed at enhancing quality of life and achieving good for all.

Kobakhidze highlighted the strong ties between the two countries and emphasised his commitment to further enhancing cooperation across all sectors, acknowledging the UAE’s remarkable development across various fields and its impactful efforts at both regional and global levels.

He congratulated the UAE and its wise leadership on the exemplary organisation of the WGS, praising the role of the summit as a global platform dedicated to advancing government work and fostering international partnerships that support sustainable development.

Under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments,’ WGS 2025 convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers.

The summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.