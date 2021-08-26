Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy launches first-of-its-kind sports endowment in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC), in partnership with 9714sports, has announced the launch of a new sports endowment in Dubai that seeks to encourage athletes to contribute to humanitarian work through their participation in various sports competitions.

The agreement to launch the sports endowment was signed by Zainab Juma Al Tamimi, Director of MBRGCEC, and Amal Majid Al Muhairi, Managing Director of 9714sports. As per the agreement, part of the income generated by athletes from their participation in sports events and activities organised by 9714sports will be used to launch the sports endowment.

The sports endowment will support the community’s needs in different areas, including education, healthcare, medical research and more. The launch of the initiative falls in line with Dubai’s global vision for endowment for the service of humanity.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy recently granted 9714sports the Dubai Endowment Sign in recognition of its contributions to establishing innovative endowments.

Since 2020, 9714sports has organised a number of competitions and sports events in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council. It has also launched a sports campaign that supported the ‘100 Million Meals’ initiative organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

An affiliate of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy is a consulting awqaf foundation tasked with encouraging and enabling awqaf and endowment establishment to fulfill the social needs of people and serve humanity. The Centre offers its services to individuals as well as local, regional and international foundations free of charge, in order to achieve Dubai’s global vision for awqaf and endowments.