Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre For Endowment Grants 'Dubai Endowment Sign' To Al Gurg Charity Foundation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 12:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment grants 'Dubai Endowment Sign' to Al Gurg Charity Foundation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, MBRGCEC, managed by Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, AMAF, today renewed the 'Dubai Endowment Sign' awarded to the Easa Saleh Al Gurg, ESAG, Charity Foundation for its continued contribution to educational endowments in Dubai.

The ESAG Charity Foundation received the Dubai Endowment Sign for the third consecutive year for providing scholarships to ten Emirati students that enable them to continue their undergraduate studies of medicine at Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. In 2017, the foundation signed an agreement with the university to provide AED5 million in scholarship to support the medicine students.

Issa Al Ghurair, Chairman of AMAF, presented the Sign to Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Managing Director of the ESAG Group. Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of AMAF and MBRGCEC, Mohammed Farouk Yousef, Executive Manager of the ESAG Charity Foundation, and several senior officials from the two entities attended the ceremony.

MBRGCEC grants the Dubai Endowment Sign to public and private sector entities that create sustainable and innovative endowments.

Issa Al Ghurair said, "We begin the new year by recognising unique efforts that highlight the role of educational endowments in building a sustainable knowledge economy."

For her part, Dr Al Gurg said, "We are proud to receive the Dubai Endowment Sign for the third consecutive year. Supporting education and healthcare are among our top priorities. We dedicate a significant portion of our scholarships to universities across the UAE, such as the University of Sharjah, Ajman University, and the American University in Dubai, to support underprivileged students in continuing their undergraduate studies. We also help students through providing them with school supplies at the beginning of each academic year."

