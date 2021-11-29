UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives, UNHCR Sign Agreements To Assist Refugees In India, Nigeria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) The Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has signed two partnership agreements with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) worth over AED9.5 million.

The agreements aim to provide direct food aid to vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers in Nigeria and India, and members of hosting communities, as part of the 100 Million Meals campaign.

The agreements were signed by Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR Representative in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries, and Saeed Al Atar, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives.

Under both agreements, the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, which is organising the campaign, will make two contributions to the UNHCR worth over AED9.

5 million, to help provide food aid to refugees in Nigeria worth AED7.1 million and India worth AED2.4 million.

The UNHCR will be responsible for distributing food parcels containing basic supplies of balanced healthy meals, benefitting some 30,000 refugees in India and cash aid to nearly 42,800 refugees in Nigeria.

The number of people fleeing wars, violence, persecution and human rights violations in 2020 rose to nearly 82.4 million people, according to UNHCR’s latest annual Global Trends report.

