Mohammed Bin Rashid Grants First Batch Of Scientists With Permanent Golden Residency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:30 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid grants first batch of scientists with Permanent Golden Residency

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) As part of the directives of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Federal Authority For Identity & Citizenship has granted the Permanent Golden Residency to a number of scientists and specialists in line with its position as an incubator for talents and skills.

The Permanent Golden Residency was granted during a special reception, held in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, along with scientists and their families. The reception was also attended by Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lieutenant-General H.

H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with senior officials and dignitaries.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the scientists and praised their efforts in serving the humanity, and serving the country. "We celebrate the first batch of scientists, researchers and doctors who were granted permanent residence in the UAE. They include 2,500 scientists, researchers, innovators and investors. We welcome them," Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

It was in May this year that the UAE announced its plan to offer long-term residence permits for expats under its 'Golden Card' system.

