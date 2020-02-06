UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Attend Wedding Reception

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:15 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended today a wedding reception hosted by Saeed Amer Hamad Al Nyadi to celebrate the wedding of his son Amer to the daughter of Ali Mohammed Ali Al-Nuaimi.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, to the wedding reception that took place at Al Ain Exhibition Centre.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the couple and wished them a happy marriage life.

