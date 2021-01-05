UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Heads UAE Delegation To 41st GCC Summit

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 11:45 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid heads UAE delegation to 41st GCC summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, left for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning, leading the UAE delegation to 41st session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Al Ula governorate.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General at the Supreme National Security Council; and Sheikh Shakboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, accompanied Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Saudi Arabia Cabinet

Recent Stories

Peace In Indian Ocean Region & Prevailing Geo-stra ..

23 minutes ago

China reports 33 new coronavirus infections

46 minutes ago

Historic summit to usher in fifth decade of GCC

1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 85.23 million

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.