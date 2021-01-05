Mohammed bin Rashid heads UAE delegation to 41st GCC summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, left for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning, leading the UAE delegation to 41st session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Al Ula governorate.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.

H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General at the Supreme National Security Council; and Sheikh Shakboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, accompanied Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.