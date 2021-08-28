UrduPoint.com

Mohammed bin Rashid heads UAE delegation to ‘Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership’_

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today led a UAE delegation to the Republic of Iraq to participate in the ‘Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership’.

The Conference discussed a number of security, political and economic dossiers, in addition to emphasising support for the Iraqi government and the fight against terrorism.

In a speech during the opening of the Baghdad Summit for Cooperation and Partnership, Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said, "Terrorism represents a common threat to all, and Iraq refuses to use its territory as an arena of conflict.

He added that Baghdad Conference embodies Iraq's vision for cooperation, saying that there will be no foothold for terrorism in Iraq, no return to undemocratic routes and no absurd wars.

What unites peoples is more than what separates them.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied by a high-profile delegation including H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Salem Issa Qattam, UAE Ambassador to Iraq.

