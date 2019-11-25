Mohammed bin Rashid honors UAE Pioneers in the Year of Tolerance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2019) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Pioneers ceremony will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, following the conclusion of the Annual Meetings of the UAE Government 2019.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid had announced dedicating the UAE Pioneers Award this year to Emirati individuals and initiatives that support the values of a tolerant society and promote cohesion in the UAE, in line with the Year of Tolerance declared by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The nomination campaign, on the hashtag #UAE_Pioneers and through the website, received great response from the public with more than 3000 nominations submitted until last Friday.

Sultan Fahad, General Coordinator of the UAE Pioneers Initiative, stated that H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s call on citizen to nominate individuals and projects that actively promoted tolerance underlines the value of tolerance in the UAE as established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"Honoring role models who contributed to promoting tolerance reflects the importance of this value to the UAE leadership and Emirati people, especially with this unprecedented level of engagement form individuals and entities in the Year of Tolerance and its initiatives," Sultan Fahad added.

The UAE Pioneers initiative aims to celebrate the Emirati role models and achievements in various fields, and to honor the leading pioneers who contributed to promoting the UAE’s status in various fields. Over the past few years, the initiative honored a number of individuals and entities for their distinguished innovations and initiatives. The winners are also featured in the yearly UAE Pioneers Book.