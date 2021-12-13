UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Honours 240 Graduates Of ‘Artificial Intelligence Programme’

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 10:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid honours 240 graduates of 'Artificial Intelligence Programme'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) DUBAI, 13th December 2021 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the graduates of the second and third batches of the ‘Artificial Intelligence Programme’ organised by the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence and the Kellogg College - University of Oxford.

The honouring ceremony was held at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed on several Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects developed by the graduates during their training to enhance government performance and efficiency.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of empowering future generations with the latest technologies to achieve the UAE’s objectives for the next 50 years.

AI solutions are key to building the UAE's technological expertise and supporting its goal of achieving technical, digital and scientific excellence, he said.

The Programme, which featured more than 240 participants from 90 local and Federal government entities, aims to empower participants to adopt AI technologies in their work and achieve the objectives of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. It seeks to develop participants’ practical experiences in various technology-related applications and demonstrate the means to leverage them in developing innovative future services.

