Mohammed Bin Rashid Honours Dedicated Social Worker And Her Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 10:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid honours dedicated social worker and her mother

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stated that the children of the UAE have graduated from the school of the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"The UAE’s children possess the values and social skills to deal with others, and their modesty and positivity are the most important qualities of their true success, especially modesty before achievement and with people, and more importantly the humbleness of their souls," he added.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid made this statement while honouring social worker Sheikha Al Nuaimi and her mother with the "Prime Minister’s Medal" for embodying the values of national identity and pride in the nation’s gains and preserving and upholding the values of belonging and loyalty.

"Our social values, learnt from Sheikh Zayed, are assets that will ensure our success as a unique global model. Sheikha Al Nuaimi is a positive example, and we have many models in our country who inspire others with their energy and accomplishments. A positive and proactive employee is the one who exceeds the limits of their job to make others happy," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of spreading the culture of affirmative action among government employees and transferring the culture of happiness to customers, as well as making it a daily practice around the country to provide the best world-class services.

"We want all members of our government work team around the country to have a positive spirit. The success of our work is measured by the amount of happiness and quality of services we provide to others," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed further added.

Praising H.H. Sheikh Mohammed for honouring her, Al Nuaimi stated, "We have learnt from our country’s leadership to always be at the forefront. We, as the country’s children, reflect the spirit and values that we were brought up with. We must return the favour to them and our country through the sincerity of our knowledge."

Al Nuaimi appeared in a video clip on social media welcoming the students of the school where she works in Al Ain, which received positive community feedback.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from UAE University and has worked as a social worker since 2001 in Al Ain. During her career in the education sector, Al Nuaimi participated in several academic workshops and courses and volunteered for social activities and events.

