Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Government Accelerators Diploma, Government Performance Expert Diploma

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, stated that training qualified national cadres is one of the directives of the UAE government to enhance the efficiency of government work and accelerate the pace of national achievements, to support the UAE’s march towards the future over the next fifty years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid made this statement while honouring the graduates of the first batch of the "Government Accelerators Diploma" and the third batch of the "Government Performance Expert Diploma." The two diplomas witnessed the participation of some 100,000 employees of various Federal and local government agencies.

The ceremony was held at the Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance; H.H Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

"The leading models developed by the UAE in the area of government work have become an inspiring success story for other countries. We are the first country in the world to launch a government accelerator, and we lead the world in government efficiency. We aim to enhance the capabilities of our government employees, to maintain our achievements and improve our position in global competitiveness indexes up to the first place," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said.

He then congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to transfer their acquired knowledge and skills to their colleagues. "We congratulate you on this achievement, and we want you to transfer the knowledge and skills that you learnt to your colleagues, to develop relevant frameworks, accelerate the pace of the country’s achievement, and ensure sustainability.

Every government employee has a fundamental role in the UAE's efforts to prepare for the next fifty years. We are confident that that the Emirati people are capable and qualified to create the future we seek," he added.

The goal of the first batch of graduates of the Government Accelerators Diploma is to standardise the government accelerators model, to accelerate the country’s rate of achievements, ensure readiness and prepare for the next fifty years. The batch comprised the employees of 18 federal and local authorities and the five-month diploma included three training sessions on the 100-day methodology related to government accelerators.

Its participants also worked to create solutions to realistic challenges and proposed projects that focussed on raising awareness of government accelerators and finding solutions to issues affecting their government agencies through four main categories, which are improving government services, creating new electronic platforms, capacity building, and improving the living standards of employees.

The Government Performance Expert Diploma focussed on training national cadres in performance management and strategic and future planning. Its third batch witnessed the participation of 60 government employees.

It also aims to support government agencies by providing young talents who can devise solutions to future challenges, lead change and keep pace with current developments, as well as prepare for the next fifty years, to achieve the goals of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

The six-month diploma includes several specialist training courses in the areas of government strategy management, government performance management, and using big data and artificial intelligence to improve performance.