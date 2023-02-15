UrduPoint.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Honours Sierra Leone Minister With Best Minister Award

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, honoured Dr. David Moinina Sengeh, Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education and Chief Innovation Officer, Government of Sierra Leone, for winning the Best Minister Award 2023, at a ceremony held at the World Government Summit 2023.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “The Best Minister Award embodies the UAE's message on shaping the future and celebrating innovation in government.”

His Highness highlighted the importance of the Best Minister Award saying it reflected the UAE’s vision to promote talent and recognise success stories that have positively impacted communities across the world.

“The rapid changes the world is witnessing require governments to be well-prepared and proactive in adopting advanced technologies”.

The ceremony was also attended by Macky Sall, President of Senegal, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of dignitaries, ministers and senior officials.

Sierra Leone's first “Chief Innovation Officer”, David Moinina Sengeh, was a former researcher at IBM Africa Research in Nairobi. Born and raised in Sierra Leone, he received his PhD from the MIT Media Lab for his research in bioelectronic mechanics that focused on the design of ergonomic prostheses and wearable interfaces.

Dr. Sengeh had developed a Covid-19 emergency plan to provide mental health services and educational support to more than 1,000 students of determination. The plan also provided e-learning technologies to more than 6,000 students in remote areas. Sengeh launched a US$1.5 million fund that has grown into the US$18 million Education Outcomes Fund, to reach 134,000 male and female students in 325 schools over the three years.

The Chief Innovation Officer of Sierra Leone designed and implemented an inclusive education project for people of determination and students from vulnerable groups, which enhanced the school infrastructure.

The Best Minister Award, organised by the World Government Summit Organisation in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers middle East, recognises extraordinary excellence demonstrated by government ministers in the public sector and their design and implementation of successful, scalable and sustainable initiatives for socio-economic advancement of their citizens.

Since the launch of the Award in 2016, the World Government Summit has honoured five ministers from four continents; Azucena Arbeleche, Minister of Economy and Finance of Uruguay; Greg Hunt, Minister of the Environment in Australia, Awa Mari Coll Sek, Minister of Health of the Republic of Senegal; Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance in Indonesia; and Fayrouz Al-Din Fayrouz, Minister of Health of the Republic of Afghanistan.

The award is part of the World Government Summit 2023, which runs until 15 February, with the participation of more than 10,000 leaders and government officials and heads of international organisations and global companies.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan Prime Minister World Australia Education UAE Dubai Rashid Nairobi Male David Sierra Leone Senegal Middle East Saud February 2016 Media From Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

1 minute ago
 Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDG ..

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World ..

16 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

16 minutes ago
 Global Economic Diversification Index 2023 reveals ..

Global Economic Diversification Index 2023 reveals how countries adapted to shoc ..

16 minutes ago
 SALAMA&#039;s 2022 preliminary net profit reaches ..

SALAMA&#039;s 2022 preliminary net profit reaches AED45.27 million

31 minutes ago
 President of Türkiye addresses World Government S ..

President of Türkiye addresses World Government Summit 2023 in video message

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.