Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of 2nd Emiratisation Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the winners of the second Emiratisation Award at the Emirates Palace today.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated the winners, while affirming that the private sector has a national responsibility towards the development and growth of the domestic economy.

''Supporting Emiratisation is a top priority of the government...we will continue to provide all sources and enablers to support our citizens in different sectors. We are keen to follow and employ any source to qualify elite national professionals, who will drive the progress of the nation,'' he said.

''We congratulate the winners but the mission is not over yet...qualifying our human resources and developing creative minds to respond to future requirements is the most important step,'' he added.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said Sheikh Mohammed's patronage and support for the award qualified it to become a national platform for Emiratis to compete and exert extra efforts to support the Emiratisation programme.

He highlighted the importance of engaging the private sector and semi-government actors in adopting Emiratisation as a national duty.

The Emiratisation Award is an annual award granted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to honour the pioneers of Emiratisation in the private sector in order to stimulate and encourage the private sector and the Emiratis working in the sector to support the UAE Vision 2021. The vision is aimed at achieving an Emirati-centred knowledge economy and to emphasise the integration of roles between the Ministry and the establishments to achieve the effective participation of Emiratis in the UAE labour market.

The Award aims to Enhance the contribution of the private sector in achieving the national agenda indicators; Provide an attractive work environment for Emiratis in the private sector; Strengthen partnership and cooperation between the Ministry and private sector establishments; Focus on the Emirati category and encourage them to participate in the sustainable development of the UAE and Promote a culture of excellence and the spirit of positive competition between private sector establishments to enhance their role towards the nation and the citizen.