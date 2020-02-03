UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohammed Bin Rashid Honours Winners Of 2nd Emiratisation Award

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of 2nd Emiratisation Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the winners of the second Emiratisation Award at the Emirates Palace today.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the winners, while affirming that the private sector has a national responsibility towards the development and growth of the domestic economy.

''Supporting Emiratisation is a top priority of the government...we will continue to provide all sources and enablers to support our citizens in different sectors. We are keen to follow and employ any source to qualify elite national professionals, who will drive the progress of the nation,'' he said.

''We congratulate the winners but the mission is not over yet...qualifying our human resources and developing creative minds to respond to future requirements is the most important step,'' he added.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said Sheikh Mohammed's patronage and support for the award qualified it to become a national platform for Emiratis to compete and exert extra efforts to support the Emiratisation programme.

He highlighted the importance of engaging the private sector and semi-government actors in adopting Emiratisation as a national duty.

The Emiratisation Award is an annual award granted by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to honour the pioneers of Emiratisation in the private sector in order to stimulate and encourage the private sector and the Emiratis working in the sector to support the UAE Vision 2021. The vision is aimed at achieving an Emirati-centred knowledge economy and to emphasise the integration of roles between the Ministry and the establishments to achieve the effective participation of Emiratis in the UAE labour market.

The award consists of the following categories: The Establishments category, the Best Emiratisation Supporting Entity category, the Emiratisation Pioneer category, and the Best Emirati Employee category.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Progress Market All Government Best Top Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

18 minutes ago

Central Bank to implement newly proposed &#039;Dir ..

18 minutes ago

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

33 minutes ago

MoFAIC honours strategic partners, business leader ..

33 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

43 minutes ago

Tickets for Rawalpindi Test go on sale tomorrow

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.