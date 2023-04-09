Close
Mohammed Bin Rashid Honours Winners Of Fourth Mohammed Bin Rashid Medal For Scientific Distinction

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of fourth Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the winners of the fourth edition of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction, which recognises accomplished scientists and researchers. The award ceremony, held at the Za’abeel Palace, was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said the UAE places the highest priority on the development of science. Scientists represent one of our nation’s greatest assets and we are committed to recognising and fostering excellence in the scientific community. “Science and knowledge enable us to open new horizons of progress and shape a glorious future for the coming generations. Investing in human resources in the scientific field supports our strategic objective to transform the UAE into a global leader in vital sectors," His Highness said.

“Our unwavering commitment to developing the country’s scientific talent has led to the UAE becoming a destination of choice for the world’s brightest minds. We continue to provide the environment needed to enhance innovation and research and create a new generation of Emirati scientists who can contribute to advancing excellence in the field both locally and globally,” His Highness said.

The award ceremony was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the Emirates Scientists Council; and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Advanced Science and Technology.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid awarded the Medal for Scientific Distinction to Prof. Ehab El-Saadany, Professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Director of the Advanced Power and Energy Center at Khalifa University, UAE, and Prof.

Ling Shao, Chief Scientist of Terminus Group, President of Terminus International, and one of the founders of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Other winners included Prof. Qutayba Hamid, Vice Chancellor and Dean of Medicine at the University of Sharjah, who was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Medal; and Dr. Mohammed Al-Marri, Major, Dubai Police and Assistant Professor of Genetics at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, who was honoured with the Rising Scientist Medal.

The Advanced Technology Research Council, which is headed by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, was awarded the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Supporting Scientific Research. Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council and Chairman of the Executive board of Directors of the Edge Group received the Medal on behalf of the Council.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of Emirates Scientists Council, highlighted the role of the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction in recognising exceptional achievements in the UAE’s scientific community, which supports national strategies to open new avenues of economic growth, improve the quality of life of the UAE’s people and raise economic sustainability.

Members of the Emirates Scientists Council, heads of universities and members of the scientific and technological academic community also attended the award ceremony.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction is an initiative launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to recognise scientists, researchers and establishments that have made exceptional contributions to scientific research in the country. The Award seeks to highlight their role in society and create an enabling environment for innovation and scientific research, especially for young scientists.

