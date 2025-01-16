Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Great Arab Minds 2024 awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, honoured the six winners of the Great Arab Minds 2024 awards at a ceremony held today at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world, the Great Arab Minds initiative seeks to recognise Arabs who have made extraordinary contributions to humanity.

The Great Arab Minds 2024 initiative honoured six exceptional personalities from across the Arab world.

Syrian Professor Oussama Khatib was honoured for his groundbreaking work in Engineering and Technology, while Iraqi artist Dia Al-Azzawi received the award for his contributions in Literature and the Arts. Jordanian scientist Professor Omar Yaghi received recognition for his remarkable achievements in Natural Sciences, and Algerian researcher Professor Yasmine Belkaid was honoured for her pioneering work in Medicine. Jordanian engineer Sahel Al-Hiyari received the award for his innovation in the field of Architecture and Design, while Algerian Professor Yacine Aït-Sahalia was recognised for his outstanding contributions to Economics.

His Highness said that the region’s exceptional talents are vital drivers of creativity, innovation, and progress. Initiatives like the Great Arab Minds programme reflect the region's commitment to advancing global knowledge and fostering human development, ensuring that the contributions of Arab thinkers and innovators continue to shape a brighter future for all.

Congratulating the six winners, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the Great Arab Minds programme represents a significant step in reviving Arab civilisation and strengthening the region's role in advancing human progress. The programme is a comprehensive initiative aimed at supporting the region's innovators, scientists, and intellectuals, while amplifying the global impact of their achievements.

He noted that the Arab world stands on the cusp of a new scientific and cultural renaissance, driven by the power of knowledge and future technologies.

His Highness also underscored the immense potential of Arab youth, emphasising that the future holds great promise for them. He expressed confidence that the Great Arab Minds will serve as inspiring role models, guiding the next generation towards success.

The award ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of the Great Arab Minds Higher Committee; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Al Gergawi emphasised His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid 's commitment to empowering exceptional Arab minds as catalysts for regional transformation. He highlighted Sheikh Mohammed's visionary initiatives across multiple domains, including launching the Arab world's first space exploration project and leading groundbreaking government and urban development programmes.

"This visionary leadership also extends to education, where Sheikh Mohammed has positively impacted millions of Arab students through pioneering projects such as the world's largest reading initiative and innovative coding programmes aimed at equipping youth with future-ready skills," Al Gergawi said.

