Mohammed bin Rashid hosts teaching staff, students virtually during Cabinet meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which he hosted virtually a number of teaching staff and students from different schools in the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the developments achieved by the UAE since its establishment are based on education, where the quest for knowledge guarantees a bright future for future generations.

His Highness said, "Our accomplishments and progress since the foundation of our beloved country, started from schools. With education, we shall continue our journey towards the future."

Sheikh Mohammed also affirmed that education in the UAE has always been a top priority. "The country exerts unwavering efforts to develop the educational system despite all circumstances," he said, adding, "The previous school year is the best example of the strength of our educational system and its ability to continue without interruption in the most difficult circumstances."

During the meeting, the cabinet approved the sponsorship policy in the Federal government, which identifies the guidelines for accepting sponsorship and donations. The policy ensures that all sponsorships are consistent with the entity’s strategic direction, core values and brand attributes.

The policy aims to unify the procedures and provide all government entities with underlying principles when cooperating with stakeholders, whether individuals, private sector, or any other government entity.

The cabinet has also approved a federal law amending some provisions of the law regulating the notary public profession. The new law aims to employ advanced technologies and to conduct all notarisation requests and services remotely.

The cabinet issued a resolution on the implementing regulations of the federal law concerning Medically-Assisted Reproduction. The resolution underlines the objectives of the law, responsibilities of the licenced fertilisation centres, licencing requirements, genetic testing and requirements for gamete handling and storage.

The cabinet also approved a decision on some medical equipment that will be subject to zero-rated value-added tax, VAT, a step that aims to mitigate the repercussions of the novel coronavirus and support the healthcare sector in the country. The decision includes disposable medical suits, hand sanitizing fluids, masks made of fabrics, paper masks, respirators for air purification, face masks and disposable goggles and gloves.