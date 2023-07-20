Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment awarded eight ISO certifications

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced that it has obtained eight prestigious International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certifications, showcasing its continuous commitment to excellence, customer-centricity and adherence to the highest standards of excellence in all facets of its operations.

The ISO certifications earned by Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment reflect its commitment to adopting the highest quality standards and following the best international practices to enhance its services and achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

Maryam Al-Suwaidi, Director of Strategy and Development at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said, “These continuous achievements are a direct result of the directives of our wise leadership to provide proactive government services whose Primary goal is to enhance the happiness of customers by adopting the best international practices in management and work, and making innovation and sustainability integral strategies of our system.”

Al-Suwaidi added, “At Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, we continue to provide high-quality affordable housing solutions and maintain the application of the best international standards in the housing sector. Today's achievement is a source of pride for all of us and would not have been possible without the dedication of our team, which demonstrates its hidden capabilities every day to deliver the best and latest in order to enhance the institution's position as a pioneer in the housing sector.”

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Institutional Strategy and Development meeting, held by the Establishment to discuss the outcomes of these certifications and ways to develop more mechanisms for obtaining additional prestigious international certifications.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Al-Shihi, Assistant CEO for the Housing Sector, and Jassem Al-Shammili, Assistant CEO for the Support Sector.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment achieved remarkable strides by obtaining prestigious ISO certifications in multiple vital areas. It was awarded ISO 22301 certification for business Continuity and Emergency Plans, reflecting its commitment to assess threats, minimise their impact and establish effective recovery procedures. Additionally, the Establishment received an ISO certification for Complaints Management System, demonstrating its dedication to handling customer complaints professionally and improving overall customer satisfaction.

The Establishment also received ISO standards for Quality Management System, ensuring they met customer demands, monitored quality and optimised its operations to the highest standards. Recognising the significance of information security, it also obtained an ISO certification for Information Security System, showcasing its commitment to safeguarding confidential information.

Furthermore, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment adopted ISO standards for effective governance. It also received ISO certifications for Digital Transformation Governance System, guiding the evaluation and use of information technology, and for Corporate Governance System, emphasising exemplary anti-bribery management.

The Establishment’s dedication to customer happiness was evident through the ISO-certified Customer Happiness Charter System and Opinion Polling System. These certifications emphasised the Establishment’s transparent communication, continuous customer feedback and a proactive approach to meeting evolving customer needs.