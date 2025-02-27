Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment Launches Housing Innovation Forum

Published February 27, 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) organised Wednesday the Housing Innovation Forum as part of “UAE Innovates 2025”. The forum aims to showcase the latest innovative solutions in the housing sector, promote digital transformation and sustainability, and foster insightful discussions and interactive workshops featuring a distinguished lineup of experts and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors.

The forum aligns with the vision of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, which strives to provide pioneering and sustainable housing services. Innovation, sustainability, and technology are key pillars of its strategy, ensuring the creation of smart and advanced housing environments that cater to citizens' needs and enhance quality of life.

Commenting on the event, Mariam Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director of Strategy and Development Management at MBRHE, stated, "Innovation in the housing sector is a fundamental driver for sustainability and an enhanced quality of life. Through the Housing Innovation Forum, we seek to anticipate the future and adopt the latest technologies and smart solutions that enhance the efficiency of housing projects and contribute to the realisation of Dubai’s Urban Plan 2040.

A group of distinguished speakers engaged in a panel discussion titled “Housing and Ambition: Designing Future Solutions”.

The forum will feature two specialised workshops designed to encourage creative thinking and develop practical solutions for the future of housing. The first workshop, "Housing Horizons – Innovative Solutions for a Flexible and Sustainable Future," will focus on developing adaptive housing strategies for evolving urban needs. The second workshop, "The Future of Housing – Inspired by Youth Aspirations," will explore how young generations’ perspectives can shape future housing projects.

Stakeholders in the housing sector, including real estate developers, engineers, technology experts, academics, and entrepreneurs, attended the forum and contributed to shaping the future of smart and sustainable housing.

