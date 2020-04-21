Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian and Charity Establishment dedicates AED20 million to support 10 million meals campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) announced dedicating Dh20 million to support the ’10 million meals’ campaign that aims to provide food assistance for coronavirus-hit communities in the UAE.

The MBRCH is one of the three entities that will carry out the campaign through a comprehensive and wide-ranging distribution network with partnering entities to ensure quick and efficient food delivery mechanism to beneficiaries across the UAE.

The establishment will help in the information exchange with partnering entities and humanitarian organizations to build a comprehensive database of disadvantaged communities in need for assistance.

Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Advisor of the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees of MBRCH, said the ’10 million meals’ campaign reflects the finest expression of human solidarity and harmony as it brings people together to support those in need.

"The campaign presents a humanitarian opportunity for people across all segments of the society to support the vulnerable in such exceptional circumstances through food, one of the basic necessities to safeguard lives."

He added, "The UAE is keen to support people across the world in times of crisis and today we see our wise leadership now encouraging its people to stand in solidarity and help one another to overcome the pandemic without leaving anyone behind.

"

Bu Melha said that the MBRCH’s logistical and financial contribution reflects the establishment’s vision to empower the vulnerable, a type of support that gains a particularly great importance during the ongoing difficult times.

The ’10 million meals’ campaign, the UAE’s biggest food distribution drive, was launched on Sunday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support low-income families and individuals affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The campaign will be led by his wife Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.

Launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in collaboration with the Social Solidarity against Covid-19, the campaign brings together entities, companies, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, as well as the general public to make purchase a number of meals online or donate packaged and canned food supplies to be distributed to disadvantaged families and individuals from different nationalities living across the UAE.

People can donate online on the website www.10millionmeals.ae, and through SMS or bank transfer. For in-kind contributions, donors can contact the campaign’s team on 8004006.