Open Menu

Mohammed Bin Rashid, IMF Managing Director Address Global Economic Developments, Explore Means To Strengthen Cooperation Between UAE, IMF

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 12:15 AM

Mohammed bin Rashid, IMF Managing Director address global economic developments, explore means to strengthen cooperation between UAE, IMF

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Day 0 of the World Governments Summit 2025, which is taking place in Dubai from 11 to 13 February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai sports Council; Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit and Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

The meeting addressed key global economic developments and explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and the International Monetary Fund to promote global economic stability and advance sustainable development.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid emphasised the vital role of enhanced international cooperation in addressing global economic challenges and developing innovative solutions for the betterment of societies. He highlighted the World Governments Summit as a leading platform that brings together global thought leaders, decision-makers, and visionaries to share expertise and contribute to building a sustainable global economy.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also commended the crucial role of international institutions, specifically mentioning the International Monetary Fund, in shaping global financial policies that promote stability and growth worldwide. He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to remaining an active partner in strengthening the global economy by adopting innovative policies aligned with global changes and fostering sustainable growth.

Kristalina Georgieva commended the UAE's contributions to the global economy and financial stability, expressing her hope for continued collaboration to address evolving economic challenges and promote global prosperity.

She expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the World Governments Summit 2025, highlighting its value as a platform for global dialogue and foresight regarding the future global economy. Georgieva further lauded the UAE's leadership in hosting this event, which convenes decision-makers and experts to explore innovative solutions for governments.

The World Governments Summit 2025 convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The Summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.

Related Topics

IMF Prime Minister World Sports UAE Dubai Rashid February Media Event From Government Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, IMF Managing Director address ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, IMF Managing Director address global economic developments, ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of 244 part ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of 244 participants from 11 international ..

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of the ‘Zero ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of the ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’

18 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate new Prime Minister ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate new Prime Minister of Ireland

18 minutes ago
 Uneasy calm in east DRC after regional ceasefire a ..

Uneasy calm in east DRC after regional ceasefire appeal

22 minutes ago
 Sharmila Faruqui demands CCI meeting

Sharmila Faruqui demands CCI meeting

22 minutes ago
World may have entered era of 1.5C warming, scient ..

World may have entered era of 1.5C warming, scientists say

22 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Qatar Open results

Tennis: WTA Qatar Open results

22 minutes ago
 Global stocks markets push higher despite more Tru ..

Global stocks markets push higher despite more Trump tariffs

22 minutes ago
 Tunisian accused says cannot remember 2020 France ..

Tunisian accused says cannot remember 2020 France church killings

22 minutes ago
 Church of England meets amid 'crisis' over abuse s ..

Church of England meets amid 'crisis' over abuse scandals

22 minutes ago
 Iraq president sues PM over unpaid Kurdistan salar ..

Iraq president sues PM over unpaid Kurdistan salaries

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East