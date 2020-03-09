Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates DEWA’s R&D Centre at Solar Park

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s, DEWA, Research and Development, R&D, Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, one of the key projects at the solar park.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visited the sections and labs of the R&D Centre, which covers 4,400 square metres. The centre contributes to building and localising knowledge and expertise and employs around 70 percent Emiratis.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, attended the event. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, and senior officials from the public and private sectors were also present.

DEWA’s R&D Centre is the only centre in the UAE that focuses on renewable energy, smart grid technologies and energy efficiency.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Al Tayer about the R&D Centre’s areas of work.

The centre has various internal and outdoor labs to study the performance and reliability of PV panels. Key internal labs include the Electrical Characterisation Lab, the Mechanical Characterisation Lab, the Materials Characterisation Lab, the Solar Simulator Lab, and the Accelerated Aging Lab. The outdoor labs include testing different solar panel technologies and performance, as well as a safe zone for testing drones.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also met a number of the R&D Centre's researchers and experts. The centre was granted one patent, with five more under process.

"The wise leadership attaches great importance to R&D. At DEWA, we work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who once observed, 'We are seeking to make the UAE an efficient and influential part of the international academic and research community.' We are committed to anticipating and shaping the future of energy and water," Al Tayer said.

The R&D Centre received a Platinum Rating for green buildings from Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design by the US Green Building Council.