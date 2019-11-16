UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Inspects Preparations For Dubai Airshow 2019

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:45 PM

Mohammed bin Rashid inspects preparations for Dubai Airshow 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today made an onsite tour of the Dubai Airshow 2019 to inspect the preparations for the big event that is set to kick off tomorrow at its purpose-built venue at Dubai World Central (DWC).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was accompanied on his tour by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Dubai Airshow; Major General Abdullah Al Hashmi, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the UAE Ministry of Defence; Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director General of Dubai's Protocol Department; members of the Dubai Airshow Organising Committee; and other officials.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to a briefing presented by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Major General Abdullah Al Hashmi on the preparations for the event including the facilities for exhibitors.

The 2019 show will build on the overwhelming success of the last event, where more than 160 official delegations and 1,300 governmental and private companies from the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa are participating in the event that has become one of the top three airshows in the world.

Concluding his tour, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the UAE welcomes its guests and wished the airshow success in its latest edition.

