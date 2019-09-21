Mohammed bin Rashid invites exceptional executives to join ‘Impactful Leaders Programme’

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has called on exceptional executives with leadership skills to join the ‘Impactful Leaders Programme,’ at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development,MBRCLD

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has called on exceptional executives with leadership skills to join the ‘Impactful Leaders Programme,’ at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development,MBRCLD.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid published the open invitation on his Twitter account in the form of a short video highlighting the role MBRCLD’s programme in enabling and empowering new leaders.

"We seek new competencies, fresh blood with the passion to serve our nation," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said. The video highlighted some of the achievements of MBRCLD’s Impactful Leaders Programme, which included graduating of more than 600 executives in various leadership roles across the UAE, including nine ministers, 35 director generals and executives, and 16 prominent figures in several sectors.

Under the title 'Become an Elite', the video included an invitation to join influential leaders by enrolling in the third edition of MBRCLD’s Impactful Leaders Programme, part of the Executive Office of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and become part of a senior leadership development journey to enable and empower leaders based on the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Framework.

The MBRCLD was set up in 2003 with the intent of "Creating leaders for tomorrow". Today, the Centre witnesses the benefits of the seeds it sowed in the development programs that were delivered in the form of Emirati leaders in senior positions both in Federal and local agencies.

The Impactful Leaders programme was designed in collaboration with three international universities – UC Berkeley, the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland and Imperial College London, incorporating global trends in leadership development.

The programme includes educational training trips outside the UAE, which will allow participants to learn about the most relevant global trends within the scope of the UAE’s priority sectors.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Framework aims to develop eight key competencies: diversity and engagement, strategic prospecting, global citizenship, progressive thinking, passion and commitment, value creation, Human first, and curiosity and flexibility.

The framework also seeks to develop the competencies and abilities of young Emirati leaders in the fields of creative thinking, developing their abilities and skills to keep pace with the latest developments. The framework is based on learning through live experiences, which reflect the realities and the challenges of our time.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development will use this framework to create a comprehensive learning process centred around the concept of learning through experience and application, as well as of learning from peers and senior leaders in state institutions.