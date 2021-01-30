UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid, IPU President Review Global Parliamentary Issues

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Duarte Pacheco, the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, reviewed the prospects of promoting the culture of tolerance, acceptance and peaceful co-existence between all cultures, races and beliefs.

This came as H.H. Sheiklh Mohammed received today the top parliamentarian, currently visiting to the country, to discuss a number of issues of global and regional concern.

Sheikh Mohammed deliberated with his guest the role of national parliaments and councils in bridging the distances between nations, as well as promoting dialogue and the culture of tolerance and openness between religions and cultures.

The international official thanked the UAE, leadership, government and people, for the support provided to him during his run for the IPU's presidency, which he won in November. National parliaments of 76 countries are members of the IPU, which is based in Geneva.

Pacheco spoke high of the humanitarian track record of the United Arab Emirates, describing it as a model to be emulated for the significant financial and logistics support provided by the country to various peoples around the globe in times of natural disasters, crises and pandemics.

He also hailed the monumental efforts made by the UAE within the global fight against Covid-19 and its keenness to ensure a rapid and free vaccine rollout among its people and residents alike, in addition to its support for other nations to survive the current health crisis.

Attending the meeting were Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, Director General of H.H. The Dubai Ruler's Court, Dr Abdullah Rashid Al Nuaimi and Marwan Al Muhairi, members of the Federal National Council, and Dubai Director of Protocol and Hospitality, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman.

