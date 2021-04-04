Mohammed bin Rashid, Iraqi premier review strengthening cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at Zabeel Palace to discuss ways of enhancing the fraternal bilateral relations in addition to an array of regional issues of common economic and security interest.

The two leaders emphasised on the importance of continuing the COVID-19 countermeasures in order to expedite recovery from the disease. Sheikh H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the meeting.

The meeting also explored the prospects of expanding cooperation between the two fraternal nations on the trade and investment levels as well as exchanging technical expertise in the infrastructure field. In this regard, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed affirmed the UAE's readiness to provide logistical support for Iraq in order to develop its ports and improve its services.

Sheikh Mohammed spoke high of the revered history of Iraq and its deeply rooted cultural heritage in areas of literature, poetry, sciences, and medicine.

The Iraqi premier expressed his government's desire to benefit from the AI model adopted by the UAE in areas of management, economy, investment, trade and infrastructure, describing Dubai's experience in this respect as a model to be emulated by the countries of the region.

Al-Kadhimi also expressed his country's sincere appreciation of the UAE's support for the Iraqi people to rehabilitate their war-ravished mosques, churches, and other historical sites.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure along with the ministerial delegation accompanying the Iraqi premier.