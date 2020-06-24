UrduPoint.com
Mohammed Bin Rashid Islamic Culture Center Attracts More Than 1,400 Community Members

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) The Mohammed bin Rashid Islamic Culture Center of the of Islamic Affairs and Charitable activities Department in Dubai, represented by the Intracultural Civilizational Section, succeeded in attracting more than 1440 beneficiaries during the last period, with the aim of spreading awareness and introducing the moderate Islamic culture among the communities residing in Dubai.

"The quality of programmes during the last period contributed to attracting a large number of communities interested in learning about the moderate Islamic religion. Given the exceptional circumstances nowadays, the center worked on using a set of visual programmes in order to adhere to the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel virus," Ruwiya Al-Ketbi, head of the Intracultural Civilizational Section, said.

Al-Ketbi explained that during the holy month of Ramadan, a set of programmes were implemented, such as the Islamic culture etiquette and the Ramadaniyat Programmee, during which various lectures with different titles and multiple languages were given.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Islamic Culture Center seeks to achieve its strategic vision by spreading the moderate teachings of islam.

