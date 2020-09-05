Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decision forming the Board of Directors of Dubai Economic Security Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2020) In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decision No. (16) of 2020 forming the board of Directors of the Dubai Economic Security Centre.

According to the Decision, Talal Humaid Belhoul will serve as the Chairman of the Board and Awadh Hadher Al Muhairi as the Vice Chairman.

The Decision is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.